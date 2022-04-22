Business in the Week Ahead (April 25-29, 2022)

The primary market is coming back to life. Two initial public offerings are set to open for subscription. The government may soon decide on the LIC IPO. Among earnings Maruti Suzuki India, Wipro, HDFC Life Insurance, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance and SBI Life Insurance will release results for the quarter ending March 2022. On the macro front the index for industrial production for March and the government’s revenue and expenditure figures for March will be released. Globally, the...