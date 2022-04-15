HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Business in the Week Ahead (April 18-22, 2022)

Moneycontrol News   •

Prices are proving to be a hard nut to crack, as this week’s CPI inflation reading of 6.95 percent shows. Next week, the focus shifts to the WPI print. Also, keep track of the earnings meter, Chinese GDP and a string of key macro figures across the world

The January-February stock sell-off was an appetiser and not the main course, said BoFA Securities. Well, going by the stock market trajectory so far this year, the nervousness and anxiety are hard to miss. For market participants, other than the war overhang and the resultant uncertainty, surging prices remain a tough road to negotiate. The RBI pivoted monetary policy towards reining in the beast of inflation, putting its focus on the withdrawal of its accommodative stance. Not just that, if some...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers