    Burnpur Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore, down 2.49% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Burnpur Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore in March 2023 down 2.49% from Rs. 48.17 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2023 up 29.87% from Rs. 16.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2023 up 160.88% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.

    Burnpur Cement shares closed at 4.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.00% returns over the last 6 months and -14.15% over the last 12 months.

    Burnpur Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.9734.9348.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.9734.9348.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.2628.5937.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.64-0.85-1.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.831.661.60
    Depreciation2.762.762.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.884.756.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-1.980.14
    Other Income5.320.140.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.91-1.840.16
    Interest17.0818.7816.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.17-20.62-16.67
    Exceptional Items0.39----
    P/L Before Tax-11.78-20.62-16.67
    Tax0.110.150.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.89-20.77-16.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.89-20.77-16.96
    Equity Share Capital86.1286.1286.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.38-2.41-1.97
    Diluted EPS-1.38-2.41-1.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.38-2.41-1.97
    Diluted EPS-1.38-2.41-1.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am