Burnpur Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore, down 2.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Burnpur Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore in March 2023 down 2.49% from Rs. 48.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2023 up 29.87% from Rs. 16.96 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2023 up 160.88% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.
Burnpur Cement shares closed at 4.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.00% returns over the last 6 months and -14.15% over the last 12 months.
|Burnpur Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.97
|34.93
|48.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.97
|34.93
|48.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.26
|28.59
|37.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.64
|-0.85
|-1.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.83
|1.66
|1.60
|Depreciation
|2.76
|2.76
|2.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.88
|4.75
|6.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-1.98
|0.14
|Other Income
|5.32
|0.14
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.91
|-1.84
|0.16
|Interest
|17.08
|18.78
|16.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.17
|-20.62
|-16.67
|Exceptional Items
|0.39
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.78
|-20.62
|-16.67
|Tax
|0.11
|0.15
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.89
|-20.77
|-16.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.89
|-20.77
|-16.96
|Equity Share Capital
|86.12
|86.12
|86.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|-2.41
|-1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-2.41
|-1.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|-2.41
|-1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-2.41
|-1.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
