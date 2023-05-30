Burnpur Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore, down 2.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.97 crore in March 2023 down 2.49% from Rs. 48.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2023 up 29.87% from Rs. 16.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2023 up 160.88% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.

Burnpur Cement shares closed at 4.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.00% returns over the last 6 months and -14.15% over the last 12 months.