Burnpur Cement Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.20 crore, up 142.03% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Burnpur Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.20 crore in March 2021 up 142.03% from Rs. 17.85 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2021 up 87.31% from Rs. 125.02 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2021 up 190.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020.
Burnpur Cement shares closed at 3.65 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)
|Burnpur Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.20
|38.00
|17.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.20
|38.00
|17.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.39
|29.73
|13.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.78
|2.03
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.60
|1.18
|0.77
|Depreciation
|2.78
|2.78
|2.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.95
|5.14
|2.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.76
|-2.86
|-2.81
|Other Income
|1.07
|0.43
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|-2.43
|-2.26
|Interest
|14.75
|14.27
|46.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.44
|-16.69
|-49.11
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.01
|-75.35
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.44
|-16.70
|-124.46
|Tax
|0.43
|0.46
|0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.87
|-17.16
|-125.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.87
|-17.16
|-125.02
|Equity Share Capital
|86.12
|86.12
|86.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|-1.99
|-14.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|--
|-14.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.84
|-1.99
|-14.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.84
|--
|-14.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited