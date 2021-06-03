Burnpur Cement Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.20 crore, up 142.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.20 crore in March 2021 up 142.03% from Rs. 17.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2021 up 87.31% from Rs. 125.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2021 up 190.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020.

Burnpur Cement shares closed at 3.65 on May 31, 2021 (NSE)