Burnpur Cement Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.61 crore, up 70.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.61 crore in June 2021 up 70.82% from Rs. 19.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.24 crore in June 2021 down 11.28% from Rs. 16.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

Burnpur Cement shares closed at 2.70 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.