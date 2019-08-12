Burnpur Cement Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.04 crore, up 2.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.04 crore in June 2019 up 2.3% from Rs. 19.59 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2019 up 58.42% from Rs. 4.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2019 up 1650% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

Burnpur Cement shares closed at 1.25 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.65% returns over the last 6 months and -80.92% over the last 12 months.