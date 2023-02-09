Burnpur Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.93 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Burnpur Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.93 crore in December 2022 down 2.22% from Rs. 35.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.77 crore in December 2022 down 285.44% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 93.41% from Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2021.
Burnpur Cement shares closed at 4.87 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.25% returns over the last 6 months and -32.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|Burnpur Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.93
|33.03
|35.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.93
|33.03
|35.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.59
|25.09
|39.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.85
|0.86
|2.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.66
|1.66
|1.56
|Depreciation
|2.76
|2.77
|2.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.75
|4.65
|24.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.98
|-2.00
|-35.52
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.00
|46.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.84
|-1.99
|11.17
|Interest
|18.78
|18.10
|16.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.62
|-20.09
|-5.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.62
|-20.10
|-5.09
|Tax
|0.15
|0.15
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.77
|-20.25
|-5.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.77
|-20.25
|-5.39
|Equity Share Capital
|86.12
|86.12
|86.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.41
|-2.35
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.41
|-2.35
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.41
|-2.35
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-2.41
|-2.35
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited