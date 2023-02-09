 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Burnpur Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.93 crore, down 2.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Burnpur Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.93 crore in December 2022 down 2.22% from Rs. 35.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.77 crore in December 2022 down 285.44% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 93.41% from Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2021.

Burnpur Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.93 33.03 35.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.93 33.03 35.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.59 25.09 39.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.85 0.86 2.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.66 1.66 1.56
Depreciation 2.76 2.77 2.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.75 4.65 24.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.98 -2.00 -35.52
Other Income 0.14 0.00 46.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.84 -1.99 11.17
Interest 18.78 18.10 16.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.62 -20.09 -5.09
Exceptional Items -- -0.01 -0.01
P/L Before Tax -20.62 -20.10 -5.09
Tax 0.15 0.15 0.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -20.77 -20.25 -5.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -20.77 -20.25 -5.39
Equity Share Capital 86.12 86.12 86.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.41 -2.35 -0.63
Diluted EPS -2.41 -2.35 -0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.41 -2.35 -0.63
Diluted EPS -2.41 -2.35 -0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited