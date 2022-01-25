Burnpur Cement Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.72 crore, down 6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.72 crore in December 2021 down 6% from Rs. 38.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021 up 68.61% from Rs. 17.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.95 crore in December 2021 up 3885.71% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

Burnpur Cement shares closed at 5.75 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)