Burnpur Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.55 crore, up 60.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Burnpur Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.55 crore in December 2018 up 60.7% from Rs. 14.65 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2018 down 15.68% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2018 down 2.83% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2017.
Burnpur Cement shares closed at 3.85 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.09% returns over the last 6 months and -72.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Burnpur Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.55
|19.61
|14.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.55
|19.61
|14.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.11
|13.97
|9.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.70
|-0.92
|--
|Power & Fuel
|1.76
|1.75
|1.16
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.60
|0.54
|Depreciation
|3.98
|2.03
|3.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.44
|3.28
|2.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.96
|-1.10
|-2.03
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.11
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.95
|-0.99
|-2.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.95
|-0.99
|-2.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.95
|-0.99
|-2.01
|Tax
|0.55
|0.29
|1.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.49
|-1.28
|-3.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|-0.37
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.86
|-1.28
|-3.34
|Equity Share Capital
|86.12
|86.12
|86.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.15
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.15
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.15
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.15
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited