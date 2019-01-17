Burnpur Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.55 crore, up 60.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.55 crore in December 2018 up 60.7% from Rs. 14.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2018 down 15.68% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2018 down 2.83% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2017.

Burnpur Cement shares closed at 3.85 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.09% returns over the last 6 months and -72.70% over the last 12 months.