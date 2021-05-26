Burger King Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 196.05 crore, up 2.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.05 crore in March 2021 up 2.65% from Rs. 190.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.94 crore in March 2021 up 30.67% from Rs. 37.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.88 crore in March 2021 up 22.01% from Rs. 22.85 crore in March 2020.

Burger King shares closed at 152.90 on May 25, 2021 (NSE)