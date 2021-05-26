Burger King Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 196.05 crore, up 2.65% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Burger King India are:
Net Sales at Rs 196.05 crore in March 2021 up 2.65% from Rs. 190.99 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.94 crore in March 2021 up 30.67% from Rs. 37.41 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.88 crore in March 2021 up 22.01% from Rs. 22.85 crore in March 2020.
Burger King shares closed at 152.90 on May 25, 2021 (NSE)
|Burger King India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|196.05
|163.19
|190.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|196.05
|163.19
|190.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|67.51
|58.94
|70.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.33
|32.57
|27.55
|Depreciation
|31.90
|33.50
|34.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.75
|56.48
|72.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.43
|-18.30
|-13.41
|Other Income
|3.41
|12.68
|1.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.02
|-5.63
|-11.45
|Interest
|16.34
|23.40
|21.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.36
|-29.03
|-33.07
|Exceptional Items
|-5.58
|--
|-4.35
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.94
|-29.03
|-37.41
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.94
|-29.03
|-37.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.94
|-29.03
|-37.41
|Equity Share Capital
|382.98
|381.66
|277.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-0.98
|-1.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-0.98
|-1.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-0.98
|-1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-0.98
|-1.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited