Buffett smell test shows Indian equities fairly valued amid frothy global markets

Aparna Iyer & Ravindra Sonavane
Nov 24, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST

However, the situation could sour if exports drop or there is a flight of capital due to a narrowing rate gap between the US and India, or global oil prices gallop.

India’s equity indices have shown resilience and at times defied the pessimism of global markets. The country’s weight has increased in the MSCI Emerging Market index, cutting into the long-standing heavy weight China. Put this in the context of the economy’s growth recovery, and the stock market’s sentiment seems justified.

But even as the argument of decoupling with the world is put to test, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for this year has already been trimmed. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects the economy to grow by 7 percent in FY23, while private forecasts put the growth at lower levels. Does this mean that the capital markets have not caught up with the economic reality of slowing growth?

One smell test is the market capitalisation to nominal GDP ratio, something that ace investor Warren Buffett considers a good indicator of market valuation. According to Buffett, anything above 100 percent would indicate that markets are leaning towards exuberance, and a ratio below 100 would be a bargain hunt.

Taking the estimated FY23 nominal GDP along with the current market capitalisation, the ratio for India comes smack at 100 percent. That would mean the Indian equity market is fairly valued. But this needs to be nuanced.

 