Budget Snapshots | Starry-eyed investors may get a reality check this weekend

In 2014 Indian markets cheered the formation of a stable government at the centre. Investor expectations from the Budget were running high then. When the Union Budget was presented on the 10th of July, 2014, the valuation of the market (Nifty) was 18.4x one-year forward earnings and as the market rally sustained, at the time of presentation of the Budget in 2015, the market valuation was a heady 22.6X.

In hindsight, that was overdone. In the next one year, the market fell by 21 percent. The one-year forward valuation of the market at the time of presentation of the Budget in 2016 and 2017 were more reasonable at 16.6x and 18.8x respectively and markets delivered positive returns in both years. At the time of the 2018 Budget, market was again trading at heady valuation of 22.9x and we saw a lacklustre market from Budget 2018 to Interim Budget 2019.

Thanks to the recent market rally, the current market valuation at 19.7x is more expensive compared to its level at the time of the Interim Budget (1st February, 2019) at 18.1X. In the past five years (FY14-FY19) earnings CAGR has been an anaemic 3.4 percent. The optically higher earnings expectations in FY20 is riding on a handful of corporate lenders and on lower credit cost, whereas broader earnings continue to languish.

The key questions for investors as the Budget day approaches are as follows. Will the Budget prove to be a catalyst for a recovery in earnings and therefore support current valuations? Or, will it provide a reality check to investors who may be walking around with stars in their eyes?