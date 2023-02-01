Budget 2023 — Infrastructure firing on all cylinders

It is one of the rare moments when Indian infrastructure has got so much prominence. The Budget 2023-24 focuses on capital expenditure to support growth, create jobs, and attract private investment, which has been lagging in the last few years. By increasing the capital expenditure on infrastructure by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, or 3.3 per cent of the GDP (1.7 percent of GDP last fiscal), the government has set a huge target that would only accelerate...