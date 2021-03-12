BTL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.35 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Dec'20 Sep'20 Mar'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 47.35 39.78 2.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 47.35 39.78 2.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 24.78 18.76 1.31 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.01 0.77 0.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.19 1.52 -0.11 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 21.75 22.30 0.32 Depreciation 8.16 8.21 0.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 15.24 25.59 0.55 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.78 -37.37 -0.24 Other Income 0.04 0.25 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.74 -37.12 -0.23 Interest 47.34 35.80 0.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -76.08 -72.92 -0.57 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -76.08 -72.92 -0.57 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -76.08 -72.92 -0.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -76.08 -72.92 -0.57 Equity Share Capital 142.59 142.59 0.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.34 -5.12 -- Diluted EPS -5.34 -5.12 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -5.34 -5.12 -- Diluted EPS -5.34 -5.12 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited