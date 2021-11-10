BSL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 116.39 crore, up 23.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.39 crore in September 2021 up 23.4% from Rs. 94.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021 up 49.42% from Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.33 crore in September 2021 up 13.53% from Rs. 9.98 crore in September 2020.

BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.50 in September 2020.

BSL shares closed at 98.70 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.19% returns over the last 6 months and 218.90% over the last 12 months.