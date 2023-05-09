BSL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.73 crore, down 2.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.73 crore in March 2023 down 2.21% from Rs. 121.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2023 up 53.36% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.32 crore in March 2023 up 48.88% from Rs. 10.29 crore in March 2022.

BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2022.

BSL shares closed at 196.35 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.30% returns over the last 6 months and 52.74% over the last 12 months.