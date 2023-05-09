English
    BSL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.73 crore, down 2.21% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BSL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.73 crore in March 2023 down 2.21% from Rs. 121.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2023 up 53.36% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.32 crore in March 2023 up 48.88% from Rs. 10.29 crore in March 2022.

    BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2022.

    BSL shares closed at 196.35 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.30% returns over the last 6 months and 52.74% over the last 12 months.

    BSL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.73107.96121.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.73107.96121.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.0855.6257.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.182.525.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.97-15.52-1.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.3219.1917.39
    Depreciation2.532.722.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1131.2331.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4812.197.11
    Other Income0.310.100.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7912.297.49
    Interest4.955.414.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.846.883.26
    Exceptional Items-2.15----
    P/L Before Tax5.696.883.26
    Tax1.921.550.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.775.332.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.775.332.46
    Equity Share Capital10.2910.2910.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.675.182.39
    Diluted EPS3.675.182.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.675.182.39
    Diluted EPS3.675.182.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BSL #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:33 pm