BSL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.64 crore, up 23.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.64 crore in March 2021 up 23.12% from Rs. 74.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2021 up 338.06% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.74 crore in March 2021 up 93.64% from Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2020.

BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.10 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2020.

BSL shares closed at 65.65 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 94.81% returns over the last 6 months and 140.48% over the last 12 months.