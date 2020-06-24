BSL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.43 crore, down 18.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.43 crore in March 2020 down 18.49% from Rs. 91.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2020 down 243.59% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2020 down 29.15% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2019.

BSL shares closed at 26.35 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.38% returns over the last 6 months and 10.95% over the last 12 months.