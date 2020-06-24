BSL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.43 crore, down 18.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BSL are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.43 crore in March 2020 down 18.49% from Rs. 91.31 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2020 down 243.59% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2020 down 29.15% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2019.
BSL shares closed at 26.35 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.38% returns over the last 6 months and 10.95% over the last 12 months.
|BSL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.43
|99.60
|91.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.43
|99.60
|91.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.88
|41.32
|38.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.01
|4.20
|3.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.58
|2.38
|2.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|10.21
|Employees Cost
|16.18
|16.64
|15.33
|Depreciation
|3.12
|3.15
|3.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.93
|26.12
|14.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.89
|5.79
|2.18
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|1.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.91
|5.81
|3.40
|Interest
|4.46
|4.83
|4.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.55
|0.98
|-0.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.55
|0.98
|-0.87
|Tax
|-1.21
|-0.42
|-0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.34
|1.40
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.34
|1.40
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|10.29
|10.29
|10.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|1.36
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|1.36
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|1.36
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|1.36
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:50 am