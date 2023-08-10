BSL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 160.42 crore, up 42.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.42 crore in June 2023 up 42.82% from Rs. 112.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2023 down 17.04% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.42 crore in June 2023 up 44.79% from Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2022.

BSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.66 in June 2022.

BSL shares closed at 170.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.70% returns over the last 6 months and 44.22% over the last 12 months.