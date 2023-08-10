English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BSL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 160.42 crore, up 42.82% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BSL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 160.42 crore in June 2023 up 42.82% from Rs. 112.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2023 down 17.04% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.42 crore in June 2023 up 44.79% from Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2022.

    BSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.66 in June 2022.

    BSL shares closed at 170.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.70% returns over the last 6 months and 44.22% over the last 12 months.

    BSL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations160.42118.73112.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations160.42118.73112.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.5662.0865.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.104.183.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.09-7.97-15.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.5918.3218.64
    Depreciation4.732.532.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.0127.1129.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.3312.487.43
    Other Income0.360.310.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6912.797.79
    Interest7.454.954.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.247.843.43
    Exceptional Items---2.15--
    P/L Before Tax3.245.693.43
    Tax0.971.920.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.273.772.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.273.772.74
    Equity Share Capital10.2910.2910.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.213.672.66
    Diluted EPS2.213.672.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.213.672.66
    Diluted EPS2.213.672.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BSL #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!