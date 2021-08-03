BSL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore, up 85.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.41 crore in June 2021 up 85.19% from Rs. 46.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021 up 143.1% from Rs. 5.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.24 crore in June 2021 up 600% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2020.

BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.70 in June 2020.

BSL shares closed at 69.35 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 107.63% returns over the last 6 months and 210.99% over the last 12 months.