BSL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.96 crore, down 3.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.96 crore in December 2022 down 3.27% from Rs. 111.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2022 up 104.1% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.01 crore in December 2022 up 42.01% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021.