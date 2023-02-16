English
    BSL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.96 crore, down 3.27% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BSL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.96 crore in December 2022 down 3.27% from Rs. 111.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2022 up 104.1% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.01 crore in December 2022 up 42.01% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021.

    BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.54 in December 2021.

    BSL shares closed at 177.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.47% returns over the last 6 months and 68.86% over the last 12 months.

    BSL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.96132.72111.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.96132.72111.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.6260.4357.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.524.615.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.522.49-9.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.1919.3817.40
    Depreciation2.722.752.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.2332.6129.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1910.457.65
    Other Income0.100.190.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2910.657.68
    Interest5.414.103.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.886.554.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.886.554.04
    Tax1.551.481.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.335.072.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.335.072.61
    Equity Share Capital10.2910.2910.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.184.932.54
    Diluted EPS5.184.932.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.184.932.54
    Diluted EPS5.184.932.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

