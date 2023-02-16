BSL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.96 crore, down 3.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.96 crore in December 2022 down 3.27% from Rs. 111.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2022 up 104.1% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.01 crore in December 2022 up 42.01% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021.

BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.54 in December 2021.

BSL shares closed at 177.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.47% returns over the last 6 months and 68.86% over the last 12 months.