BSL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 88.80 crore, down 10.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.80 crore in December 2020 down 10.84% from Rs. 99.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2020 up 3.44% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2020 up 2.01% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2019.

BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2019.

BSL shares closed at 34.25 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.91% returns over the last 6 months and 5.06% over the last 12 months.