BSL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 88.80 crore, down 10.84% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 05:29 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BSL are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.80 crore in December 2020 down 10.84% from Rs. 99.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2020 up 3.44% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2020 up 2.01% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2019.

BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2019.

BSL shares closed at 34.25 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.91% returns over the last 6 months and 5.06% over the last 12 months.

BSL
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations88.8094.3299.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations88.8094.3299.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials31.6331.5841.32
Purchase of Traded Goods2.521.414.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.1215.402.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.5814.5116.64
Depreciation3.033.093.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.8321.4926.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.096.845.79
Other Income0.020.050.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.116.895.81
Interest4.394.524.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.722.370.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.722.370.98
Tax0.27-0.22-0.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.452.591.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.452.591.40
Equity Share Capital10.2910.2910.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.422.501.36
Diluted EPS1.422.501.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.422.501.36
Diluted EPS1.422.501.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #BSL #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Weaving
first published: Feb 5, 2021 05:11 pm

