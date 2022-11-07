BSE Q2 profit tanks 48% to 34 crore, revenue rises 5%

BSE StAR MF, the mutual fund distribution platform, recorded transaction growth of 39 percent to 5.91 crore during the quarter

Stock exchange operator BSE Limited on November 7 said its consolidated net profit dropped 48 percent to Rs 33.8 crore from Rs 65.1 crore in the same quarter last year, led by a drop in transaction charges and corporate services revenue.

The company earns from transactions done on the platforms, and services it provides to corporates including those launching initial public offers (IPO), among other things. Even as market volume has been stable, this year there have been fewer IPOs compared to the previous year.

Revenue from operations rose 5 percent to Rs 197.7 crore from Rs 188.8 crore in the corresponding quarter. Operating EBITDA was at Rs 13.4 crore, down 75 percent. EBITDA margin also fell sharply to 7 percent compared to 28 percent a year ago.

In the trading segment, BSE’s average daily turnover in the equity segment increased by 17 percent to Rs 4,740 crore as compared to the previous quarter. BSE’s average daily turnover in the equity derivatives segment increased by 88 percent to Rs 2.26 lakh crore as compared to the previous quarter. BSE’s average daily turnover in the Currency Derivatives segment increased by 31 percent to Rs 32,161 crore as compared to the previous quarter.

BSE StAR MF, the mutual fund distribution platform, recorded transaction growth of 39 percent to 5.91 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 4.3 crore in the same period last year.

BSE said its international exchange at Gift City – India INX – has been growing exponentially with an average daily trading turnover of $14.7 billion and a market share of 92.1 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. India INX has about $70 billion medium term notes established and about $50 billion of bond listings to date.

BSE SME platform saw a listing of 16 companies during the quarter ending September 30, 2022 – taking the total companies to 393 on the SME platform, and 14 on the Startups platform. BSE’s market share in the SME segment stands at 60 percent, it said.