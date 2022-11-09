English
    BSE Limited Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 208.46 crore, up 3.18% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 208.46 crore in September 2022 up 3.18% from Rs. 202.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.19 crore in September 2022 down 10.54% from Rs. 62.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.50 crore in September 2022 down 8.59% from Rs. 96.82 crore in September 2021.

    BSE Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.71 in September 2021.

    BSE Limited shares closed at 601.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and 28.80% over the last 12 months.

    BSE Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations147.43141.68159.03
    Other Operating Income61.030.0443.00
    Total Income From Operations208.46141.72202.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.2325.3423.28
    Depreciation9.838.659.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses56.1543.3951.95
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.1642.6936.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.0921.6580.75
    Other Income6.586.046.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.6727.6986.83
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.6727.6986.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.6727.6986.83
    Tax22.486.3224.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.1921.3762.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.1921.3762.81
    Equity Share Capital27.0927.099.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.091.5613.71
    Diluted EPS4.091.5613.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.091.5613.71
    Diluted EPS4.091.5613.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:05 am