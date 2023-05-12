English
    BSE Limited Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.58 crore, up 3.51% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 178.58 crore in March 2023 up 3.51% from Rs. 172.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.52 crore in March 2023 up 8.69% from Rs. 53.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.39 crore in March 2023 up 32.64% from Rs. 74.93 crore in March 2022.

    BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.92 in March 2022.

    BSE Limited shares closed at 540.15 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.63% returns over the last 6 months and -24.70% over the last 12 months.

    BSE Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations156.33154.14155.29
    Other Operating Income22.2526.2817.23
    Total Income From Operations178.58180.42172.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9522.2928.44
    Depreciation16.2514.2511.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses31.4658.1141.23
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.9043.9534.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.0241.8257.63
    Other Income14.126.286.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.1448.1063.88
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.1448.1063.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax83.1448.1063.88
    Tax24.6217.2710.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.5230.8353.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.5230.8353.84
    Equity Share Capital27.0927.0927.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.262.243.92
    Diluted EPS4.262.243.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.262.243.92
    Diluted EPS4.262.243.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am