BSE Limited Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.52 crore, up 26.25% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.52 crore in March 2022 up 26.25% from Rs. 136.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.84 crore in March 2022 up 260.13% from Rs. 14.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.93 crore in March 2022 up 70.37% from Rs. 43.98 crore in March 2021.

BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in March 2021.

BSE Limited shares closed at 717.30 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.30% returns over the last 6 months and 204.50% over the last 12 months.

BSE Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 155.29 160.13 129.19
Other Operating Income 17.23 14.13 7.46
Total Income From Operations 172.52 174.26 136.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.44 23.22 21.83
Depreciation 11.05 10.43 13.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 41.23 45.18 25.37
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.17 39.60 50.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.63 55.83 25.10
Other Income 6.25 6.43 5.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.88 62.26 30.33
Interest -- -- -0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.88 62.26 30.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.88 62.26 30.85
Tax 10.04 20.88 15.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.84 41.38 14.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.84 41.38 14.95
Equity Share Capital 27.05 9.00 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.92 9.03 3.26
Diluted EPS 3.92 9.03 3.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.92 9.03 3.26
Diluted EPS 3.92 9.03 3.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 12:11 pm
