    BSE Limited Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.52 crore, up 26.25% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 172.52 crore in March 2022 up 26.25% from Rs. 136.65 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.84 crore in March 2022 up 260.13% from Rs. 14.95 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.93 crore in March 2022 up 70.37% from Rs. 43.98 crore in March 2021.

    BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in March 2021.

    BSE Limited shares closed at 717.30 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.30% returns over the last 6 months and 204.50% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations155.29160.13129.19
    Other Operating Income17.2314.137.46
    Total Income From Operations172.52174.26136.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.4423.2221.83
    Depreciation11.0510.4313.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses41.2345.1825.37
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.1739.6050.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.6355.8325.10
    Other Income6.256.435.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.8862.2630.33
    Interest-----0.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.8862.2630.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.8862.2630.85
    Tax10.0420.8815.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.8441.3814.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.8441.3814.95
    Equity Share Capital27.059.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.929.033.26
    Diluted EPS3.929.033.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.929.033.26
    Diluted EPS3.929.033.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 12, 2022 12:11 pm
