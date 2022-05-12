BSE Limited Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.52 crore, up 26.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.52 crore in March 2022 up 26.25% from Rs. 136.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.84 crore in March 2022 up 260.13% from Rs. 14.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.93 crore in March 2022 up 70.37% from Rs. 43.98 crore in March 2021.

BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 3.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in March 2021.

BSE Limited shares closed at 717.30 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.30% returns over the last 6 months and 204.50% over the last 12 months.