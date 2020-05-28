BSE Limited Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 122.75 crore, down 14.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.75 crore in March 2020 down 14.04% from Rs. 142.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2020 down 96.37% from Rs. 43.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2020 down 81.19% from Rs. 63.59 crore in March 2019.

BSE Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.34 in March 2019.

BSE Limited shares closed at 390.00 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.56% returns over the last 6 months and -36.11% over the last 12 months.