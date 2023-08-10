English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BSE Limited Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.53 crore, up 34.44% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 190.53 crore in June 2023 up 34.44% from Rs. 141.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 507.14 crore in June 2023 up 2273.14% from Rs. 21.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.81 crore in June 2023 up 136.13% from Rs. 36.34 crore in June 2022.

    BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 36.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.56 in June 2022.

    BSE Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations156.62156.33141.68
    Other Operating Income33.9122.250.04
    Total Income From Operations190.53178.58141.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.0420.9525.34
    Depreciation16.6016.258.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses34.2231.4643.39
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.0940.9042.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.5869.0221.65
    Other Income13.6314.126.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.2183.1427.69
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.2183.1427.69
    Exceptional Items504.17----
    P/L Before Tax573.3883.1427.69
    Tax66.2424.626.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities507.1458.5221.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period507.1458.5221.37
    Equity Share Capital27.0927.0927.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.914.261.56
    Diluted EPS36.914.261.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.914.261.56
    Diluted EPS36.914.261.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BSE Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!