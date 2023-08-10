BSE Limited Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.53 crore, up 34.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.53 crore in June 2023 up 34.44% from Rs. 141.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 507.14 crore in June 2023 up 2273.14% from Rs. 21.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.81 crore in June 2023 up 136.13% from Rs. 36.34 crore in June 2022.

BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 36.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.56 in June 2022.