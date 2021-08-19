BSE Limited Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.39 crore, up 12.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.39 crore in June 2021 up 12.65% from Rs. 132.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.09 crore in June 2021 up 14.69% from Rs. 32.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.02 crore in June 2021 up 26.71% from Rs. 45.79 crore in June 2020.

BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 8.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.06 in June 2020.