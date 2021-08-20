BSE Limited Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.39 crore, up 12.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.39 crore in June 2021 up 12.65% from Rs. 132.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.09 crore in June 2021 up 14.69% from Rs. 32.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.02 crore in June 2021 up 26.71% from Rs. 45.79 crore in June 2020.

BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 8.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.06 in June 2020.

BSE Limited shares closed at 1,133.80 on August 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 93.46% returns over the last 6 months and 132.00% over the last 12 months.