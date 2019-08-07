BSE Limited Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 137.46 crore, up 1.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.46 crore in June 2019 up 1.11% from Rs. 135.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.36 crore in June 2019 down 33.68% from Rs. 51.81 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.50 crore in June 2019 down 21.45% from Rs. 65.56 crore in June 2018.

BSE Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.54 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.76 in June 2018.

BSE Limited shares closed at 589.45 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.24% returns over the last 6 months and -26.17% over the last 12 months.