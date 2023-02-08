 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BSE Limited Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.42 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 180.42 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 174.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.83 crore in December 2022 down 25.5% from Rs. 41.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.35 crore in December 2022 down 14.22% from Rs. 72.69 crore in December 2021.

BSE Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 154.14 147.43 160.13
Other Operating Income 26.28 61.03 14.13
Total Income From Operations 180.42 208.46 174.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.29 24.23 23.22
Depreciation 14.25 9.83 10.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 58.11 56.15 45.18
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.95 46.16 39.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.82 72.09 55.83
Other Income 6.28 6.58 6.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.10 78.67 62.26
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.10 78.67 62.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.10 78.67 62.26
Tax 17.27 22.48 20.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.83 56.19 41.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.83 56.19 41.38
Equity Share Capital 27.09 27.09 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 4.09 9.03
Diluted EPS 2.24 4.09 9.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.24 4.09 9.03
Diluted EPS 2.24 4.09 9.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited