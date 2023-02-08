BSE Limited Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.42 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.42 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 174.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.83 crore in December 2022 down 25.5% from Rs. 41.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.35 crore in December 2022 down 14.22% from Rs. 72.69 crore in December 2021.