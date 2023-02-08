English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BSE Limited Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.42 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 180.42 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 174.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.83 crore in December 2022 down 25.5% from Rs. 41.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.35 crore in December 2022 down 14.22% from Rs. 72.69 crore in December 2021.

    BSE Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations154.14147.43160.13
    Other Operating Income26.2861.0314.13
    Total Income From Operations180.42208.46174.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.2924.2323.22
    Depreciation14.259.8310.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses58.1156.1545.18
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.9546.1639.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.8272.0955.83
    Other Income6.286.586.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.1078.6762.26
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.1078.6762.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.1078.6762.26
    Tax17.2722.4820.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.8356.1941.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.8356.1941.38
    Equity Share Capital27.0927.099.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.244.099.03
    Diluted EPS2.244.099.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.244.099.03
    Diluted EPS2.244.099.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited