BSE Limited Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 132.83 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.83 crore in December 2020 up 10.9% from Rs. 119.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.29 crore in December 2020 down 78.39% from Rs. 98.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.26 crore in December 2020 up 100.61% from Rs. 19.57 crore in December 2019.

BSE Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.50 in December 2019.

BSE Limited shares closed at 602.60 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.56% returns over the last 6 months and 5.82% over the last 12 months.