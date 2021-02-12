MARKET NEWS

BSE Limited Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 132.83 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.83 crore in December 2020 up 10.9% from Rs. 119.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.29 crore in December 2020 down 78.39% from Rs. 98.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.26 crore in December 2020 up 100.61% from Rs. 19.57 crore in December 2019.

BSE Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 21.50 in December 2019.

BSE Limited shares closed at 602.60 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.56% returns over the last 6 months and 5.82% over the last 12 months.

BSE Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations101.98107.4593.15
Other Operating Income30.8527.9326.62
Total Income From Operations132.83135.38119.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.2022.0222.61
Depreciation13.3012.7911.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses38.6540.2345.72
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.2931.5937.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.3928.753.34
Other Income5.5711.315.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9640.068.51
Interest0.820.03--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.1440.038.51
Exceptional Items---14.5391.58
P/L Before Tax25.1425.50100.09
Tax3.85-3.181.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.2928.6898.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.2928.6898.50
Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.658.3321.50
Diluted EPS4.656.2621.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.658.3321.50
Diluted EPS4.656.2621.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #BSE Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2021 11:00 am

