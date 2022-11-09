BSE Limited Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.32 crore, up 6.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.32 crore in September 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 219.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.81 crore in September 2022 down 48.1% from Rs. 65.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.52 crore in September 2022 down 38.47% from Rs. 90.23 crore in September 2021.

BSE Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.22 in September 2021.

BSE Limited shares closed at 601.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and 28.80% over the last 12 months.