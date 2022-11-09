 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

BSE Limited Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.32 crore, up 6.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 234.32 crore in September 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 219.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.81 crore in September 2022 down 48.1% from Rs. 65.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.52 crore in September 2022 down 38.47% from Rs. 90.23 crore in September 2021.

BSE Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.22 in September 2021.

BSE Limited shares closed at 601.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and 28.80% over the last 12 months.

BSE Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 197.72 186.84 188.73
Other Operating Income 36.60 6.01 30.55
Total Income From Operations 234.32 192.85 219.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.13 47.48 41.73
Depreciation 12.23 10.43 11.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 95.53 50.48 60.20
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.64 39.13 33.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.79 45.33 71.99
Other Income 5.50 4.85 6.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.29 50.18 78.51
Interest 7.41 7.62 5.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.88 42.56 73.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.88 42.56 73.35
Tax 21.50 13.49 27.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.38 29.07 45.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.38 29.07 45.36
Minority Interest 4.42 4.02 2.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates 15.01 10.95 17.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.81 44.04 65.14
Equity Share Capital 27.09 27.09 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 3.20 14.22
Diluted EPS 2.46 3.20 14.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 3.20 14.22
Diluted EPS 2.46 3.20 14.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #BSE Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:25 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.