English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BSE Limited Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.32 crore, up 6.86% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 234.32 crore in September 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 219.28 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.81 crore in September 2022 down 48.1% from Rs. 65.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.52 crore in September 2022 down 38.47% from Rs. 90.23 crore in September 2021.

    BSE Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.22 in September 2021.

    Close

    BSE Limited shares closed at 601.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and 28.80% over the last 12 months.

    BSE Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations197.72186.84188.73
    Other Operating Income36.606.0130.55
    Total Income From Operations234.32192.85219.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.1347.4841.73
    Depreciation12.2310.4311.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses95.5350.4860.20
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.6439.1333.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.7945.3371.99
    Other Income5.504.856.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.2950.1878.51
    Interest7.417.625.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.8842.5673.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.8842.5673.35
    Tax21.5013.4927.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.3829.0745.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.3829.0745.36
    Minority Interest4.424.022.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates15.0110.9517.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.8144.0465.14
    Equity Share Capital27.0927.099.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.463.2014.22
    Diluted EPS2.463.2014.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.463.2014.22
    Diluted EPS2.463.2014.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BSE Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:25 am