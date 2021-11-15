BSE Limited Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 219.28 crore, up 46.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.28 crore in September 2021 up 46.27% from Rs. 149.91 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.14 crore in September 2021 up 39.16% from Rs. 46.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.23 crore in September 2021 up 87.43% from Rs. 48.14 crore in September 2020.

BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 14.22 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.05 in September 2020.

BSE Limited shares closed at 1,417.35 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.63% returns over the last 6 months and 185.67% over the last 12 months.