    BSE Limited Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 258.96 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 258.96 crore in March 2023 up 13.43% from Rs. 228.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.18 crore in March 2023 up 22.42% from Rs. 74.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.73 crore in March 2023 up 55.72% from Rs. 89.73 crore in March 2022.

    BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.42 in March 2022.

    BSE Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.01203.96204.59
    Other Operating Income31.9534.7523.71
    Total Income From Operations258.96238.71228.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.3744.2252.13
    Depreciation20.7116.9712.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses52.3479.7662.37
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.0540.9629.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.4956.8071.89
    Other Income12.536.225.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.0263.0276.99
    Interest5.986.477.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax113.0456.5569.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax113.0456.5569.38
    Tax33.6023.0213.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.4433.5355.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.4433.5355.45
    Minority Interest2.574.012.96
    Share Of P/L Of Associates9.1714.1016.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates91.1851.6474.48
    Equity Share Capital27.0927.0927.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.643.765.42
    Diluted EPS6.643.765.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.643.765.42
    Diluted EPS6.643.765.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

