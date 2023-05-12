BSE Limited Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 258.96 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 258.96 crore in March 2023 up 13.43% from Rs. 228.30 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.18 crore in March 2023 up 22.42% from Rs. 74.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.73 crore in March 2023 up 55.72% from Rs. 89.73 crore in March 2022.
BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.42 in March 2022.
|BSE Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|227.01
|203.96
|204.59
|Other Operating Income
|31.95
|34.75
|23.71
|Total Income From Operations
|258.96
|238.71
|228.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.37
|44.22
|52.13
|Depreciation
|20.71
|16.97
|12.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|52.34
|79.76
|62.37
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.05
|40.96
|29.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|106.49
|56.80
|71.89
|Other Income
|12.53
|6.22
|5.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|119.02
|63.02
|76.99
|Interest
|5.98
|6.47
|7.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|113.04
|56.55
|69.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|113.04
|56.55
|69.38
|Tax
|33.60
|23.02
|13.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|79.44
|33.53
|55.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|79.44
|33.53
|55.45
|Minority Interest
|2.57
|4.01
|2.96
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|9.17
|14.10
|16.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|91.18
|51.64
|74.48
|Equity Share Capital
|27.09
|27.09
|27.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.64
|3.76
|5.42
|Diluted EPS
|6.64
|3.76
|5.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.64
|3.76
|5.42
|Diluted EPS
|6.64
|3.76
|5.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited