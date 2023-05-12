BSE Limited Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 258.96 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.96 crore in March 2023 up 13.43% from Rs. 228.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.18 crore in March 2023 up 22.42% from Rs. 74.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.73 crore in March 2023 up 55.72% from Rs. 89.73 crore in March 2022.

BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 6.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.42 in March 2022.