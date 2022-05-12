 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BSE Limited Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 228.30 crore, up 38.13% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 228.30 crore in March 2022 up 38.13% from Rs. 165.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.48 crore in March 2022 up 128.68% from Rs. 32.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.73 crore in March 2022 up 62.91% from Rs. 55.08 crore in March 2021.

BSE Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.93 in March 2021.

BSE Limited shares closed at 717.30 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.30% returns over the last 6 months and 204.50% over the last 12 months.

BSE Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 204.59 192.67 152.18
Other Operating Income 23.71 20.41 13.10
Total Income From Operations 228.30 213.08 165.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.13 42.05 37.31
Depreciation 12.74 12.27 15.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 62.37 58.05 48.88
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.17 35.03 28.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.89 65.68 35.08
Other Income 5.10 5.53 4.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.99 71.21 39.81
Interest 7.61 5.18 2.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.38 66.03 37.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.38 66.03 37.01
Tax 13.93 24.35 16.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.45 41.68 20.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.45 41.68 20.50
Minority Interest 2.96 2.71 0.82
Share Of P/L Of Associates 16.07 16.90 11.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 74.48 61.29 32.57
Equity Share Capital 27.05 9.00 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.42 13.38 6.93
Diluted EPS 5.42 13.38 6.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.42 13.38 6.93
Diluted EPS 5.42 13.38 6.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 12:11 pm
