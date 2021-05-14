MARKET NEWS

BSE Limited Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 165.28 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 165.28 crore in March 2021 up 10.14% from Rs. 150.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.57 crore in March 2021 up 2586.26% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.08 crore in March 2021 up 291.19% from Rs. 14.08 crore in March 2020.

BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2020.

BSE Limited shares closed at 735.80 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.51% returns over the last 6 months and 76.49% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations152.18120.59119.56
Other Operating Income13.1037.1030.50
Total Income From Operations165.28157.69150.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost37.3137.4737.56
Depreciation15.2714.8713.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses19.9244.8450.68
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies----18.61
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses57.7036.0734.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.0824.44-5.04
Other Income4.734.475.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.8128.910.69
Interest2.802.911.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.0126.00-0.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax37.0126.00-0.34
Tax16.516.248.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.5019.76-8.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.5019.76-8.52
Minority Interest0.820.930.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates11.2511.686.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.5732.37-1.31
Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.936.86-0.42
Diluted EPS6.936.86-0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.936.86-1.89
Diluted EPS6.936.86-0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 14, 2021 08:11 pm

