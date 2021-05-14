BSE Limited Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 165.28 crore, up 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.28 crore in March 2021 up 10.14% from Rs. 150.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.57 crore in March 2021 up 2586.26% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.08 crore in March 2021 up 291.19% from Rs. 14.08 crore in March 2020.

BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2020.

BSE Limited shares closed at 735.80 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.51% returns over the last 6 months and 76.49% over the last 12 months.