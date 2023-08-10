English
    BSE Limited Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 259.61 crore, up 34.62% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 259.61 crore in June 2023 up 34.62% from Rs. 192.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 442.66 crore in June 2023 up 905.13% from Rs. 44.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.66 crore in June 2023 up 107.33% from Rs. 60.61 crore in June 2022.

    BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 32.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2022.

    BSE Limited shares closed at 923.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 82.60% returns over the last 6 months and 43.23% over the last 12 months.

    BSE Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations215.62227.01186.84
    Other Operating Income43.9931.956.01
    Total Income From Operations259.61258.96192.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.9942.3747.48
    Depreciation21.4120.7110.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses52.8652.3450.48
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.6737.0539.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.68106.4945.33
    Other Income11.5712.534.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.25119.0250.18
    Interest6.515.987.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.74113.0442.56
    Exceptional Items406.62----
    P/L Before Tax504.36113.0442.56
    Tax76.1633.6013.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities428.2079.4429.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period428.2079.4429.07
    Minority Interest2.572.574.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.899.1710.95
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates442.6691.1844.04
    Equity Share Capital27.0927.0927.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.216.643.20
    Diluted EPS32.216.643.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.216.643.20
    Diluted EPS32.216.643.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BSE Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:00 pm

