BSE Limited Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 259.61 crore, up 34.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 259.61 crore in June 2023 up 34.62% from Rs. 192.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 442.66 crore in June 2023 up 905.13% from Rs. 44.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.66 crore in June 2023 up 107.33% from Rs. 60.61 crore in June 2022.

BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 32.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2022.

BSE Limited shares closed at 923.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 82.60% returns over the last 6 months and 43.23% over the last 12 months.