BSE Limited Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.85 crore, up 7.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 192.85 crore in June 2022 up 7.24% from Rs. 179.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.04 crore in June 2022 down 17.56% from Rs. 53.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.61 crore in June 2022 down 13.51% from Rs. 70.08 crore in June 2021.

BSE Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.32 in June 2021.

BSE Limited shares closed at 667.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.76% returns over the last 6 months and 60.99% over the last 12 months.

BSE Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 186.84 204.59 156.95
Other Operating Income 6.01 23.71 22.88
Total Income From Operations 192.85 228.30 179.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.48 52.13 41.37
Depreciation 10.43 12.74 11.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 50.48 62.37 40.24
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.13 29.17 34.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.33 71.89 52.63
Other Income 4.85 5.10 5.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.18 76.99 58.52
Interest 7.62 7.61 4.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.56 69.38 54.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.56 69.38 54.32
Tax 13.49 13.93 16.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.07 55.45 38.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.07 55.45 38.26
Minority Interest 4.02 2.96 1.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.95 16.07 13.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.04 74.48 53.42
Equity Share Capital 27.09 27.05 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.20 5.42 11.32
Diluted EPS 3.20 5.42 11.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.20 5.42 11.32
Diluted EPS 3.20 5.42 11.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:10 pm
