BSE Limited Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.85 crore, up 7.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.85 crore in June 2022 up 7.24% from Rs. 179.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.04 crore in June 2022 down 17.56% from Rs. 53.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.61 crore in June 2022 down 13.51% from Rs. 70.08 crore in June 2021.

BSE Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.32 in June 2021.

BSE Limited shares closed at 667.80 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.76% returns over the last 6 months and 60.99% over the last 12 months.