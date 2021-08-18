BSE Limited Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 179.83 crore, up 14.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.83 crore in June 2021 up 14.13% from Rs. 157.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.42 crore in June 2021 up 61.15% from Rs. 33.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.08 crore in June 2021 up 55.32% from Rs. 45.12 crore in June 2020.

BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 11.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.09 in June 2020.

BSE Limited shares closed at 1,093.95 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.71% returns over the last 6 months and 124.15% over the last 12 months.