BSE Limited Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.71 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.71 crore in December 2022 up 12.03% from Rs. 213.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.64 crore in December 2022 down 15.74% from Rs. 61.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.99 crore in December 2022 down 4.18% from Rs. 83.48 crore in December 2021.