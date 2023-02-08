 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BSE Limited Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.71 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 238.71 crore in December 2022 up 12.03% from Rs. 213.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.64 crore in December 2022 down 15.74% from Rs. 61.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.99 crore in December 2022 down 4.18% from Rs. 83.48 crore in December 2021.

BSE Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 203.96 197.72 192.67
Other Operating Income 34.75 36.60 20.41
Total Income From Operations 238.71 234.32 213.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.22 46.13 42.05
Depreciation 16.97 12.23 12.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 79.76 95.53 58.05
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.96 42.64 35.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.80 37.79 65.68
Other Income 6.22 5.50 5.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.02 43.29 71.21
Interest 6.47 7.41 5.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.55 35.88 66.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.55 35.88 66.03
Tax 23.02 21.50 24.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.53 14.38 41.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.53 14.38 41.68
Minority Interest 4.01 4.42 2.71
Share Of P/L Of Associates 14.10 15.01 16.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.64 33.81 61.29
Equity Share Capital 27.09 27.09 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.76 2.46 13.38
Diluted EPS 3.76 2.46 13.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.76 2.46 13.38
Diluted EPS 3.76 2.46 13.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited