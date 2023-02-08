English
    Earnings

    BSE Limited Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.71 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 238.71 crore in December 2022 up 12.03% from Rs. 213.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.64 crore in December 2022 down 15.74% from Rs. 61.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.99 crore in December 2022 down 4.18% from Rs. 83.48 crore in December 2021.

    BSE Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations203.96197.72192.67
    Other Operating Income34.7536.6020.41
    Total Income From Operations238.71234.32213.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.2246.1342.05
    Depreciation16.9712.2312.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses79.7695.5358.05
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.9642.6435.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.8037.7965.68
    Other Income6.225.505.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.0243.2971.21
    Interest6.477.415.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.5535.8866.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.5535.8866.03
    Tax23.0221.5024.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.5314.3841.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.5314.3841.68
    Minority Interest4.014.422.71
    Share Of P/L Of Associates14.1015.0116.90
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.6433.8161.29
    Equity Share Capital27.0927.099.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.762.4613.38
    Diluted EPS3.762.4613.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.762.4613.38
    Diluted EPS3.762.4613.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited