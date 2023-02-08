BSE Limited Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.71 crore, up 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.71 crore in December 2022 up 12.03% from Rs. 213.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.64 crore in December 2022 down 15.74% from Rs. 61.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.99 crore in December 2022 down 4.18% from Rs. 83.48 crore in December 2021.

BSE Limited EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.76 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.38 in December 2021.

BSE Limited shares closed at 493.60 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.59% returns over the last 6 months and -30.68% over the last 12 months.