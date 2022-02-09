BSE Limited Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 213.08 crore, up 35.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.08 crore in December 2021 up 35.13% from Rs. 157.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.29 crore in December 2021 up 89.34% from Rs. 32.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.48 crore in December 2021 up 90.68% from Rs. 43.78 crore in December 2020.

BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 13.38 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.86 in December 2020.

BSE Limited shares closed at 2,077.50 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.97% returns over the last 6 months and 241.58% over the last 12 months.