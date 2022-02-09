MARKET NEWS

    BSE Limited Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 213.08 crore, up 35.13% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BSE Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 213.08 crore in December 2021 up 35.13% from Rs. 157.69 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.29 crore in December 2021 up 89.34% from Rs. 32.37 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.48 crore in December 2021 up 90.68% from Rs. 43.78 crore in December 2020.

    BSE Limited EPS has increased to Rs. 13.38 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.86 in December 2020.

    BSE Limited shares closed at 2,077.50 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.97% returns over the last 6 months and 241.58% over the last 12 months.

    BSE Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations192.67188.73120.59
    Other Operating Income20.4130.5537.10
    Total Income From Operations213.08219.28157.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.0541.7337.47
    Depreciation12.2711.7214.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses58.0560.2044.84
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.0333.6436.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.6871.9924.44
    Other Income5.536.524.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.2178.5128.91
    Interest5.185.162.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.0373.3526.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.0373.3526.00
    Tax24.3527.996.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.6845.3619.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.6845.3619.76
    Minority Interest2.712.180.93
    Share Of P/L Of Associates16.9017.6011.68
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates61.2965.1432.37
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3814.226.86
    Diluted EPS13.3814.226.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3814.226.86
    Diluted EPS13.3814.226.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #BSE Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 10:55 am
